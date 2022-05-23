Advertisement
Kerry Senator witnessed destruction in Ukraine after visit to war-torn country

May 23, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Senator witnessed destruction in Ukraine after visit to war-torn country
Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly, who’s from Kenmare, travelled to Kyiv at the weekend and met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Senator Daly and Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Eireann, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, were invited by the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk¸ in a show of solidarity amid the on-going invasion by Russia.

Mr Stefanchuk asked for Ireland to advocate with European colleagues to support Ukraine’s application to join the European Union, which both Senator Daly and Deputy Ó Fearghaíl pledged to do.

They travelled to the severely damaged city of Irpin, which was the last line of defence between Russian forces and Kyiv.

The Kerry Senator outlines the destruction he witnessed in the war-torn country.

Senator Mark Daly said residents in Irpin were already on the roofs of houses repairing the damage caused, and the city's Mayor informed them he hopes his citizens will return by the New Year.

He explained Ukraine is seeking help from their European counterparts in re-building their country.

They're hoping different European counties will adopt a region to assist in the re-building process.

Senator Daly said President Zelenskyy recognised the efforts taken by Irish people to help Ukraine.

