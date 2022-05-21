Kerry Senator meets with Ukrainian President on trip to Kyiv

A Kerry Senator has met with both the Ukrainian President and Prime Minister on a visit to Kyiv.

Senator Mark Daly has travelled to the Ukrainian capital with Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

Senator Daly says he was honoured to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Cathaoirleach of the Seanad says he will advocate for Ukraine’s application to become an EU member, and he affirmed to President Zelenskyy Ireland’s support for the Ukrainian people.