Kerry secondary school student wins national technology award

A Kerry secondary school student has won a national technology award.

Sibéal Ní Ógáin from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne was named TechSpacer of the Year at this year's Tech Féile Awards.

Tech Féile is the largest Irish language technology event in the country, and forms part of the TechSpace Programme, which offers young people the chance to be creative and artistic with digital technology.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers, congratulated all the winners of the 2021 competition, which was held online for the first time.

He added the awards recognise the outstanding work of young people and the organisation in promoting the Irish language in modern digital technology.