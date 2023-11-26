Advertisement
Kerry schools urged to apply for new solar panel scheme

Nov 26, 2023 17:22 By radiokerrynews
Kerry schools urged to apply for new solar panel scheme
Kerry schools are being urged to apply for a new scheme providing funding for solar panels.

The Climate Action Fund will cover the full cost of installing six kilowatts of roof-mounted solar PV, which equates to approximately 16 solar panels.

The solar panels will also allow the schools to sell electricity back to the grid.

Cleo Murphy, who will stand in next year’s local elections, says she’s delighted Kerry is in the first wave of 11 counties to be offered the scheme.

Cleo Murphy is encouraging school principals to apply for the scheme, with average expected savings of between €1,200 and €1,600 a year for each school.

