Kerry school awarded LGBTQ+ Quality Mark for efforts to help all students feel safe and supported

A Kerry school has been awarded the LGBTQ+ Quality Mark for its efforts to help all students feel safe and supported.

Colaiste Gleann Lí, in Tralee, was one of the first schools in the country to finish the 18-month accreditation programme.

Nearly 40 schools nationwide received the Quality Mark, which is run by the youth organisation 'Belong To'.

Its recent school survey found 76 percent of LGBT second-level students in Ireland feel unsafe at school, with homophobia and transphobia remaining a significant challenge.