LGBT Ireland encouraging Kerry people to support new campaign for national coming out day

Oct 7, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
LGBT Ireland are encouraging Kerry people to support their new campaign for national coming out day.

It aims to empower LGBTQI+ people in the county, by choosing their most inspiring song, sharing it on social media under the hashtags #EmpoweringAnthems and #ShareYourAnthem and donating online.

All funds raised from the “Empowering Anthems” campaign will go towards supporting LGBT Ireland deliver its in Kerry and across Ireland.

These include helpline and message services, peer support groups and support for older members of the community and those living in International Protection accommodation.

National Coming Out Day takes place on October the 11th , and more information on LGBT Ireland can be found here: https://lgbt.ie/.

