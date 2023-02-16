Kerry roads and greenways to benefit from over half a billion euro government funding

Kerry is set to benefit from over half a billion-euro government funding announced today.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan confirmed the allocation of over €554 million, to local authorities through Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Almost €45 million has been allocated for number of road and greenway projects in the county.

The announcement has been welcomed by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

Under the €554 million of funding announced by Minister Eamon Ryan, €491 million will be allocated to local authorities, for 34 major projects across Ireland.

Almost €45 million euro has been allocated to Kerry, with over €15 million towards capital investment, more than € 22 million going to roads construction; over 1 million to road maintenance and almost 6 and a half million euro to greenways in the county

Almost €35 million euro is being provided for national road maintenance.

The Government says priority is being given to the progression of local by-passes, including the N69 Listowel bypass; while the N22 Ballyvourney to Macroom bypass has also been granted cash.

A number of projects in the county which are at earlier stages in the development process have been allocated funding; including the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass; the N21/N69 Limerick to Foynes road including the Adare bypass; with funding also allocated to the N21 Newcastle West Relief Road and N21 Abbeyfeale Relief Road.

Meanwhile, €63 million has been allocated through TII’s Greenway Programme.

The funding is being distributed to Greenway projects which are currently under or close to construction, with funding allocated to the Tralee to Fenit greenway, the Listowel to Limerick border greenway; and cash has also been granted to the South Kerry, Glenbeigh to Cahersiveen greenway, at stages 2 & 3.