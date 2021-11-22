Advertisement
Kerry road users urged to take care during fog warning

Nov 22, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry road users urged to take care during fog warning Kerry road users urged to take care during fog warning
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry road users are being warned of potentially hazardous conditions on the roads overnight.

Met Éireann is forecasting dense fog from midnight tonight to 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in Kerry, Cork, Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The Road Safety Authority is warning road users of the dangers posed by fog.

It’s asking motorists to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce their speed, and stay a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The RSA is also advising vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists to ensure they’re clearly visible by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

 

