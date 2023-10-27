Kerry road users urged to take care as bank holiday weekend gets underway

Kerry road users are being urged to take care as the busy bank holiday weekend gets underway.

Inspector Gary Carroll, head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit in Kerry, has made the appeal.

He’s asking motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to be careful as they take to the roads, with the dark evenings of winter drawing in.

There have been eight deaths on Kerry roads so far this year; the same amount for all of last year.

Inspector Carroll hopes there will be no more incidents on our roads in the run up to Christmas.