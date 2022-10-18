Kerry road users urged to exercise caution during Orange rainfall warning

Motorists are urged to exercise caution for the duration of the status orange weather warning in Kerry.

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rain warning which is valid from 10pm until midnight tomorrow.

Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team has been meeting and the Road Safety Authority has issued warnings ahead of the arrival of the bad weather conditions.

Kerry County Council says spot flooding and thunder is expected here.

It’s asking people to travel with care and to ensure gullies and grates are clear of debris.

Forecaster Linda Hughes outlines what we can expect during the warning:

Kerry County Council, along with the Road Safety Authority (RSA), are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads this evening and all day tomorrow during the weather warning.

Anyone travelling during the warning, is urged to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on their journey.

Drivers are asked to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and other vehicles.

Larger vehicles could also result in spray which could reduce visibility.

The RSA says if the road is flooded choose another route, as flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are also urged to make sure they’re visible to other road users.