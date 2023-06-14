Advertisement
Kerry river one of two nationally in bad condition according to EPA

Jun 14, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry river one of two nationally in bad condition according to EPA
A Kerry river is one of two nationally in bad condition, according to the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency has today published its Water Quality in 2022 – An Indicators Report.

It shows no significant improvement nationally in the biological quality of rivers and lakes last year, which it states is largely due to excess nitrogen and phosphorous.

56% (1,317) of the river water bodies assessed over the period 2019 to 2022 were in high or good biological quality.

The remaining 44% (1,045) were in moderate, poor, or bad quality.

The number of river water bodies in bad condition has reduced to two; the Annagh in Co Clare and the Laune in Co Kerry, with the EPA noting urban waste water is a pressure for the Laune.

