Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costs

A Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce the number of days and hours they open in order to save money.

That’s according to owner of Lord Bakers in Dingle, John Moriarty.

He says they began reducing the hours and days opened during the summer, due to not being able to source enough staff, as well as reducing electricity costs.

John Moriarty believes other restaurants will make similar changes this winter, as a way of fighting the rising cost of doing business.

He also says customers are trying to cut down on costs, by eating less when they dine out.