Advertisement
News

Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costs

Oct 17, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costs Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce opening hours and days to cut costs
Share this article

A Kerry restaurateur believes businesses will reduce the number of days and hours they open in order to save money.

That’s according to owner of Lord Bakers in Dingle, John Moriarty.

He says they began reducing the hours and days opened during the summer, due to not being able to source enough staff, as well as reducing electricity costs.

Advertisement

John Moriarty believes other restaurants will make similar changes this winter, as a way of fighting the rising cost of doing business.

He also says customers are trying to cut down on costs, by eating less when they dine out.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus