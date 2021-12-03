Kerry restaurateur accuses NPHET of scapegoating the hospitality sector

A Kerry restaurateur says the hospitality sector has been scapegoated by NPHET.

Katie Farrell whose family runs a bar, guesthouse and restaurants in Waterville and Caherdaniel says NPHET's new recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are unfair.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended to Government that there should be further restrictions on opening times for the hospitality sector.

It's understood NPHET's also advising that people shouldn't be allowed to book multiple tables and that there should be no more than six at a table.

Katie Farrell says HSE data for the last week of November show there were no outbreaks of the virus linked to hospitality.

HSE data shows that between June 27th and November 27th, there were 94 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to restaurants and cafes, and 56 to pubs.

In contrast, there were 487 linked to family outbreaks in homes, 305 to workplaces, 179 to childcare facilities and a provisional figure of 260 linked to schools.

Katie Farrell says even if the Government reverses cuts to the employment wage subsidy scheme, it won't improve matters for many Kerry businesses.