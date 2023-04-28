Kerry residential centre receives positive report from HIQA

A Kerry centre for people with intellectual disabilities has received a positive report from the health watchdog.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Tigh an Oileain in Valentia Island on February 17th.

It found the centre complaint in nine areas of the Health Act 2007; it was substantially complaint in 10 areas and non-compliant in one area, staffing.

The report noted the centre had to close one weekend in December due to staff availability issues.

The inspector stated the centre was presented in a homelike manner and that positive, respectful and warm interactions took place between residents and staff.

