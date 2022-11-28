Kerry residential centre found to be non-compliant in infection prevention and control

The health watchdog has found a residential centre in Kerry was non-compliant in regards to infection prevention and control.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Mountain View residential centre on July 5th.

This was a focused inspection to review the effectiveness of infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and procedures at the centre.

Advertisement

Mountain View is a residential service which cares for adults with intellectual disabilities.

While the centre was well ventilated and homely, some areas were found to be unclean.

Clear governance structures were in place and all staff had received training in the area of IPC, however, the inspector found that improvements were required to ensure infection prevention and control practices were carried out in a consistent and effective manner.

Advertisement

Among the areas requiring improvement included the need for increased oversight of IPC risks to reduce reoccurrence, increased guidance for staff regarding cleaning, a review of cleaning schedules and effective supervision of staff ensure the adherence to best practice including the correct use of PPE.

The inspector also noted that residents appeared comfortable and they were supported to engage in activities.

The provider, Resilience Healthcare Limited, has taken a number of steps to address the issues raised in the report.

Advertisement

These include a review and expansion of the weekly and daily cleaning schedules and associated standard operating procedures, risk assessments are in place and will be regularly reviewed, all staff are trained in infection prevention and control and the correct use of PPE and maintaining social distancing will be monitored.