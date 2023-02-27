Kerry residential care centre compliant with majority of regulations

A residential centre for people with disabilities in Tralee has been found to be compliant with the majority of regulations.

Ballyseedy House was visited by HIQA inspectors on November 7th last year.

The centre provides care for six residents.

The purpose-built centre supports residents with autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities, physical needs, and sensory needs.

The inspector noted during the visit to the centre that the atmosphere was generally calm and staff interacted appropriately with residents.

During the inspection, music was playing one communal area, with one resident seen to be dancing and smiling, while another resident was seen to be smiling after having makeup done by a staff member.

The inspector noted the premises was generally clean and well-furnished aside from some chipped walls and doorframes.

The inspector’s report said there had been some improvements since the last HIQA inspection in August, but the centre was still not compliant in two areas.

The centre was non-compliant with notifications of incident, as all non-serious injuries were not being notified to the Chief Inspector on a quarterly basis as required.

The centre was also non-compliant in medicines and pharmaceutical services.

This is because the inspector noted medicines were seen to be stored in an unsecure manner.

The inspector also said the centre did not provide assurances that medicines were being consistently administered as prescribed.

The provider told HIQA morning time administration can be difficult at times given the will and preference of residents to remain in bed or refuse medicines, but there are plans in place to allow for this within GP guidelines.