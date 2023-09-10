Kerry resident is honoured for work in STEM

A Kerry resident is one of 10 researchers awarded for their work.

Brian Harkin of the University of Limerick, who lives in Cromane in mid-Kerry, was awarded the Lero Director’s Prize for Diversity and Inclusion, along with Sally McHugh of the University of Galway.

They both facilitate the coding program, CodePlus, which provides an introduction to Computer Science for Transition Year girls.

Brian Harkin is a former secondary school principal and a long-time advocate of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) education.

He was awarded the prize at the recent Lero summit; Lero is the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software.