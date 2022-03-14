Kerry remembrance day to honour those who died and who led response to COVID-19

A day of remembrance will take place this month in memory of the people who died during the pandemic and acknowledge those who led the response to COVID-19.

Kerry County Council will host the Kerry Local Ceremony of Remembrance and Reflection on March 20th.

It’ll take place at the front of the Ashe Memorial Hall, Tralee at 11am and members of the public are invited to attend; it’ll also be broadcast on Radio Kerry.

The ceremony will feature music, song, reflections and prayers and a wreath will be laid in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

Denny Street will be closed to traffic from 9am on Sunday, March 20th; parking will be available at the car park opposite the Brandon Hotel.