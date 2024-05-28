Bus services between two of Kerry’s biggest towns are being extended.

From next Monday, the 3rd of June, there will be an extension of the service from Dingle to Killarney.

The Transport for Ireland (TFI) route 276, will include routes between Castlemaine to Killarney.

It’s part of the Connecting Ireland rural mobility plan, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

There will be three daily return services on the route.

TFI Local Link manager, Alan O’Connell says, “This enhanced service will not only support tourism but will also boost the local economy.”