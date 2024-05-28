Advertisement
News

Bus services between two of Kerry’s biggest towns are being extended

May 28, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Bus services between two of Kerry's biggest towns are being extended
Bus Éireann and TFI Local Link Kerry personnel Wayne Moriarty and Paddy Kennedy on Dingle pier this week where they welcomed new and enhanced bus services in Kerry, connecting Tralee with the Dingle Peninsula. The Bus Éireann route 275 and TFI Local Link route 277 now connects Tralee to Dingle and Dingle to Dunquin respectively, operating seven days a week and providing greater connectivity for the towns and villages along the route. Photo by Declan Malone
Bus services between two of Kerry’s biggest towns are being extended.

From next Monday, the 3rd of June, there will be an extension of the service from Dingle to Killarney.

The Transport for Ireland (TFI) route 276, will include routes between Castlemaine to Killarney.

It’s part of the Connecting Ireland rural mobility plan, which is funded by the National Transport Authority.

There will be three daily return services on the route.

TFI Local Link manager, Alan O’Connell says, “This enhanced service will not only support tourism but will also boost the local economy.”

