Advertisement
News

TFI Local Link launch four new West Kerry services

Dec 12, 2023 10:24 By radiokerrynews
TFI Local Link launch four new West Kerry services
Share this article

New and enhanced bus services have been announced for West Kerry.

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching two new routes which will increase connectivity around Corca Dhuibhne.

It’s part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, which covers the Dingle Peninsula and is funded by National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the TFI (Transport for Ireland) Network.

Advertisement

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching four enhanced bus services for the Corca Dhuibne area from December the 18th.

This includes the enhancement of Route 277 and the introduction of two new routes, including Route 268 which will replace the existing Route R73.

This new route will operate daily return services Monday to Sunday and will services areas such as An Fheothanach, Baile na nGall, An Mhuiríoch, An Cuas and Gallarus.

Advertisement

Route 276 will replace the existing Route R74 and will operate three daily services, seven days a week.

The enhanced route will provide improved connectivity to villages and areas such as Castlemaine, Boolteens, Inch, Annascaul and Lios Póil.

Enhancements to Route 277, will comprise two bus services, 277A and 277B.

Advertisement

277A will operate six daily return services Monday to Saturday, and four daily return services on Sunday and Public Holidays.

277B will operate two daily return services, seven days a week and will cover the lower portion of the Slea Head Drive.

Both services will provide improved connectivity to the villages and areas of Ceann Trá, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Dún Chaoin and the Blasket Centre.

Advertisement

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae welcomed the news and said he had campaigned for and worked to secure the new and enhanced services for West Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Plan to reduce number of deaths on Kerry roads by 15% next year
Advertisement
Update sought on timelines for new chemotherapy day unit at UHK
Gardaí urge caution on scam texts after Kerry people defrauded over €8,400
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry LGFA officers elected
Brendan's through to the Mens U20 National Cup semi-final; match report
Plan to reduce number of deaths on Kerry roads by 15% next year
Update sought on timelines for new chemotherapy day unit at UHK
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus