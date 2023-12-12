TFI Local Link launch four new West Kerry services

New and enhanced bus services have been announced for West Kerry.

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching two new routes which will increase connectivity around Corca Dhuibhne.

It’s part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, which covers the Dingle Peninsula and is funded by National Transport Authority (NTA) as part of the TFI (Transport for Ireland) Network.

TFI Local Link Kerry is launching four enhanced bus services for the Corca Dhuibne area from December the 18th.

This includes the enhancement of Route 277 and the introduction of two new routes, including Route 268 which will replace the existing Route R73.

This new route will operate daily return services Monday to Sunday and will services areas such as An Fheothanach, Baile na nGall, An Mhuiríoch, An Cuas and Gallarus.

Route 276 will replace the existing Route R74 and will operate three daily services, seven days a week.

The enhanced route will provide improved connectivity to villages and areas such as Castlemaine, Boolteens, Inch, Annascaul and Lios Póil.

Enhancements to Route 277, will comprise two bus services, 277A and 277B.

277A will operate six daily return services Monday to Saturday, and four daily return services on Sunday and Public Holidays.

277B will operate two daily return services, seven days a week and will cover the lower portion of the Slea Head Drive.

Both services will provide improved connectivity to the villages and areas of Ceann Trá, Baile an Fheirtéaraigh, Dún Chaoin and the Blasket Centre.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae welcomed the news and said he had campaigned for and worked to secure the new and enhanced services for West Kerry.