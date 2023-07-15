Advertisement
News

New Local Link bus route to connect North Kerry to Tralee

Jul 15, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrynews
New Local Link bus route to connect North Kerry to Tralee New Local Link bus route to connect North Kerry to Tralee
Share this article

A new bus service will improve connectivity between North Kerry and Tralee.

The new TFI Local Link bus route from Tarbert to Tralee will begin on Monday, July 24th, running three daily return trips, seven days a week.

The route will travel along the R551 road, stopping in Ballylongford, Asdee, Ballybunion, Ballyduff, Causeway, Ballyheigue, Lawlors Cross, Banna Cross, and Ardfert.

Advertisement

Route 274 will also provide improved connectivity to the MTU North and South campuses, and all three Kerry College campuses.

TFI Local Link Kerry General Manager Alan O’Connell says there will be more service developments around the county in the coming weeks, through the Connecting Ireland Plan.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus