New Local Link bus route to connect North Kerry to Tralee

A new bus service will improve connectivity between North Kerry and Tralee.

The new TFI Local Link bus route from Tarbert to Tralee will begin on Monday, July 24th, running three daily return trips, seven days a week.

The route will travel along the R551 road, stopping in Ballylongford, Asdee, Ballybunion, Ballyduff, Causeway, Ballyheigue, Lawlors Cross, Banna Cross, and Ardfert.

Route 274 will also provide improved connectivity to the MTU North and South campuses, and all three Kerry College campuses.

TFI Local Link Kerry General Manager Alan O’Connell says there will be more service developments around the county in the coming weeks, through the Connecting Ireland Plan.