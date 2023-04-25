Kerry recruitment company wins two international awards

A Kerry recruitment company has won two international awards.

FRS Recruitment, which is based in Castleisland, has been awarded ‘Best Staffing Firm in Ireland’ from global research and advisory firm Staffing Industry Analysts.

This was in addition to receiving an EU business award after being named ‘Best Recruitment Agency’ in the Republic of Ireland in the European Enterprise Awards presented by EU Business News.

The Castleisland based business was recognised at the SIA’s ‘Best Staffing Firms to Work For’ Awards ceremony held in Miami, Florida in the US.

A record 450 firms sought participation in the 2023 Best Staffing Firms to Work For awards, conducted by SIA in conjunction with Quantum Workplace. Each staffing firm’s internal employees were asked to complete an online survey that measured key engagement categories such as teamwork, trust in senior leaders, diversity and inclusion, manager effectiveness, compensation and benefits. Key findings from the survey results are covered in SIA’s industry research.