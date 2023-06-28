Kerry records second highest Rentokil callout rate for flies to date in 2023

Kerry accounted for the second highest call out rate for flies so far this summer.

That's according to figures released by Rentokil.

15% of the call-outs were in Kerry.

Galway is ranked first at 25% and Dublin is third at 13%, this year to date.

Flies typically breed and spread when the temperatures are high and pose the threat of spreading bacteria such as E. coli to humans when they come into contact with food.

Rentokil say the most effective methods to prevent infestations are fitting fly screens to doors and windows and an LED fly killer unit.