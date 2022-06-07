Kerry records highest Covid-19 incidence rate

Kerry has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country.

The county has recorded an incidence rate of 271.5 per 100,000 people in the second half of May, well above the national average.

Corca Dhuibhne, Tralee and Listowel all feature in the Health Surveillance Protection Centre’s top 10 list of local electoral areas with the highest incidence rates in the country.

Corca Dhuibhne has the highest national rate at 345.5 per 100,000, double the national average of 172.4 per 100,000.

The total number of confirmed cases in the local electoral area for the second half of May was 49.

In Tralee, the 14 day incidence rate is 308.7 per 100,000, having reported 102 cases in the same period.

The town has the fifth highest incidence rate in the country.

Listowel’s incidence rate stands at 282.5 per 100,000, making it the eighth highest.

The North Kerry LEA recorded 81 cases in the second half of May.

Castleisland’s incidence rate is slightly lower at 262.5 per 100,000 and 45 cases confirmed in the same time frame.

Kenmare and Killarney have the lowest incidence rates of the county’s LEAs at 259.4 and 256.7 per 100,000 respectively.