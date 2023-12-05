Kerry recorded most rain days and wet days in Ireland last month

Valentia observatory recorded the most rain days and wet days in Ireland last month.

Meanwhile, there were 23 wet days recorded in the Kingdom.

28 days of rain were recorded in Kerry throughout the month of November, the highest number in the country.

Valentia observatory logged 23 wet days in the county last month, the highest nationwide.

A wet day is classified as a day with 1mm or more of rainfall.

The highest amount of rainfall in Kerry was on November 17th, when 21mm was recorded.

The South Kerry weather station was below it’s monthly Long-Term Average (LTA) rainfall, at 97%.

54 hours of monthly sunshine was recorded in Kthe county last month.

Meanwhile, Valentia Observatory was 0.6 degrees higher than the LTA temperature for November.