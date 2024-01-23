Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme

Kerry retailers are ready to roll out the Deposit Return Scheme which begins next month.

Tesco, Supervalu and Centra stores across the county have been equipped with reverse vending machines.

Customers are charged a small refundable deposit, which has been added to plastic bottles, aluminium and steel cans; they can claim back their deposits by returning the empty containers.

Top tips for using the Deposit Return Scheme:



Do not crush cans or bottles. Containers must be undamaged to get your refund.

Make sure containers are empty and keep the lids on bottles.

No dairy product bottles or food cans can be put in machine – only drinks bottles and cans.

Look for the Re-Turn logo on the container – otherwise it will be rejected by the machine.

Follow the instructions or ask a member of staff to help you.

Coupons are accepted at all tills or can be refunded at the Customer Service Desk.

Participating stores across the county are listed below.

SuperValu Stores:



SuperValu Dingle

SuperValu Castleisland

SuperValu Kenmare

SuperValu Tralee

SuperValu Cahersiveen

SuperValu Killorglin

SuperValu Listowel

SuperValu Ballybunion

SuperValu Killarney

Centra Stores:



Centra Ballyheigue

Centra Ardfert

Centra Ballylongford

Centra Cahersiveen

Centra Rathmore

Centra Waterville

Centra Muckross Road

Centra Kenmare

Centra Castleisland

Centra Dingle

Centra Glenbeigh

Centra Ballyduff

Centra Listowel

Centra Farranfore

Centra Killarney The Reeks

Tesco Stores: