Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme

Jan 23, 2024 12:21 By radiokerrypodcast
Kerry ready for Deposit Return Scheme
Kerry retailers are ready to roll out the Deposit Return Scheme which begins next month.

Tesco, Supervalu and Centra stores across the county have been equipped with reverse vending machines.

Customers are charged a small refundable deposit, which has been added to plastic bottles, aluminium and steel cans; they can claim back their deposits by returning the empty containers.

Top tips for using the Deposit Return Scheme:

  • Do not crush cans or bottles. Containers must be undamaged to get your refund.
  • Make sure containers are empty and keep the lids on bottles.
  • No dairy product bottles or food cans can be put in machine – only drinks bottles and cans.
  • Look for the Re-Turn logo on the container – otherwise it will be rejected by the machine.
  • Follow the instructions or ask a member of staff to help you.
  • Coupons are accepted at all tills or can be refunded at the Customer Service Desk.

Participating stores across the county are listed below.

SuperValu Stores:

  • SuperValu Dingle
  • SuperValu Castleisland
  • SuperValu Kenmare
  • SuperValu Tralee
  • SuperValu Cahersiveen
  • SuperValu Killorglin
  • SuperValu Listowel
  • SuperValu Ballybunion
  • SuperValu Killarney

Centra Stores:

  • Centra Ballyheigue
  • Centra Ardfert
  • Centra Ballylongford
  • Centra Cahersiveen
  • Centra Rathmore
  • Centra Waterville
  • Centra Muckross Road
  • Centra Kenmare
  • Centra Castleisland
  • Centra Dingle
  • Centra Glenbeigh
  • Centra Ballyduff
  • Centra Listowel
  • Centra Farranfore
  • Centra Killarney The Reeks
Tesco Stores:

  • Tralee Manor
  • Tralee Square
  • Killarney
  • Killarney Park

 

