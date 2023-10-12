Advertisement
Kerry rate payers unhappy with valuation can appeal until October 19th

Oct 12, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry rate payers unhappy with their new valuation have until October 19th to make an appeal.

REVAL 2023 is the national programme by the Valuation Division of Tailte Éireann, formerly the Valuation Office.

It’s reached the closing stage where Final Valuation Certificates were issued on September 15th, which will take effect from January 1st 2024.

The amount paid is calculated by multiplying the valuation on this certificate, by the Annual Rate on Valuation (ARV), which will be set by Kerry councillors at the council budget meeting.

If ratepayers aren’t happy with their valuation certificate, they can appeal to an independent body, the Valuation Tribunal, by October 19th - see valuationtribunal.ie for full details.

Tailte Éireann’s REVAL 2023 Support Team can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01-5846753.

Phone lines are open from 9am to 1pm, and 2 to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Website: www.tailte.ie

