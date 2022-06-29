Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre agrees that character witnesses should be available for cross-examination

The Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre supports the suggestion made by a judge that people who provide character references for convicted criminals should be available for cross-examined.

High Court judge, David Keane, made his comments during the sentence hearing of a Tipperary man for the rape and sexual assault of his young son.

Lawyers for the man asked the court to receive character references including from his parents and current partner.

Vera O’Leary, manager of the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Cantre, said it would only be fair to question those who provide such statements in the same way that those who write victim impact statements can be challenged.