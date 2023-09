A Kerry Irish Rail employee has been awarded for his customer service skills.

Rodney Breen, an onboard customer service officer who’s based in Tralee, was honoured at Iarnród Éireann’s inaugural CX - or customer service - Awards.

These aim to recognise railway workers who go the extra mile.

Rodney Breen was named regional winner and was also a finalist in the national category for On-Board CX or customer service excellence.