Kerry publicans want financial supports to be introduced immediately

Kerry publicans are lobbying TDs for the immediate introduction of supports.

Kerry Vintners’ Federation of Ireland officers held an online meeting with Kerry’s TDs last night on the issue.

Elsewhere, publicans from around the county held a meeting last night, organised by the owner of Faha Court Bar and Restaurant, to discuss the impact of the latest restrictions. The Kerry branch of the VFI say the current restrictions, which see all restaurants, bars and cafes, excluding takeaway or delivery services, close at 8pm, are a devastating blow to the trade.

The local VFI branch plans to continue to lobby TDs and ministers about supports for its members.

Elsewhere, a separate meeting of publicans was help outside Faha Court last night to discuss the impact of the new restrictions; this meeting was organised by Faha Court owner Sean O’Mahony, not the VFI.

These publicans say they are looking for a compromise when it comes to the current restrictions.

Ballyheigue publican Gearoid O’Regan is a spokesperson for the group and says they want to serve until 9pm, with customers to be gone from the premises by 10pm.

He says there’s a lot of anxiety due to reduced turnover and now reduced hours.

This group's calling for financial supports to be immediately introduced; they plan to write to Kerry’s five TDs calling for help to get supports put in place as quickly as possible.