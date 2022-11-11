Advertisement
News

Kerry publican fears other brewing companies will raise prices following Heineken increase

Nov 11, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry publican fears other brewing companies will raise prices following Heineken increase Kerry publican fears other brewing companies will raise prices following Heineken increase
Share this article

Price hikes being introduced by Heineken are putting the already strained pub trade, under even more pressure.

That’s the view of Killorglin publican, Ger Counihan, who’s a member of the Kerry branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

Mr Counihan says the increase in price is far too much, and fears that other brewing companies will raise their prices following Heineken’s move.

Advertisement

He says the hike is another blow for the trade and is urging people to support their local pub as we head into Christmas.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus