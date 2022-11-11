Kerry publican fears other brewing companies will raise prices following Heineken increase

Price hikes being introduced by Heineken are putting the already strained pub trade, under even more pressure.

That’s the view of Killorglin publican, Ger Counihan, who’s a member of the Kerry branch of the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland.

Mr Counihan says the increase in price is far too much, and fears that other brewing companies will raise their prices following Heineken’s move.

He says the hike is another blow for the trade and is urging people to support their local pub as we head into Christmas.