Kerry public invited to take part in draft national OREPD II public consultation

Mar 21, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry public invited to take part in draft national OREPD II public consultation
Communities across Kerry are encouraged to have their say on a new draft national offshore renewable energy development plan.

An eight week consultation is underway, aiming to give people a voice on proposals to harness wind and tidal energy in the county.

This plan is a part of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan - which aims to have up to 80% of the country’s electricity sourced from renewables by 2030.

Submissions from the public can be made at Gov.ie

Following the conclusion of the public consultation process and consideration of all submissions, the draft OREDP II will be finalised and published this summer.

To Have your say see www.Gov.ie/OffshoreEnergyPlan.

