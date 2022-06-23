Advertisement
Kerry public asked to keep a closer eye on elderly neighbours in wake of Tipperary tragedy

Jun 23, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry people are being encouraged to keep an eye on their neighbours after the bodies of a couple were discovered in Tipperary this week.

President of the St Vincent de Paul branch in Tralee and West Kerry Paddy Kevane says he's aware of elderly people who are living alone and don't have anyone to check in on them on a regular basis.

Mr Kevane says elderly people aren't getting out as much since many things such as shopping, banking and mass have moved online.

He says there’s many reasons as to why elderly people end up alone; many return home after emigrating for years and there's no link to the local community.

He describes a time in which an older person was living in the dark for two years as they hadn't paid their electricity bill.

Mr Kevane explains how to look out for your elderly neighbours:

