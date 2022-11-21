Kerry psychiatric nurses working longer week than other public sector staff

Psychiatric nurses in Kerry are still working a 39-hour week, despite hours for other public sector staff reverting to 37-and-a-half last July.

SIPTU branch organiser, Donie Doody says this is down to bad organisation within Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

It said nurse management will be re-engaging with trade unions shortly to address the matter, when contacted by Mr Doody about the matter.

Donie Doody, however, says this is unnecessary, as it’s all been agreed, but just needs to be implemented for the staff in Kerry Mental Health Services.

Donie Doody says there’s a huge problem with recruitment of staff in Kerry Mental Health Services.

He says unlike other parts of the country and health service, there are plenty of nurses willing to take up jobs in the mental health service in Kerry, but this is being held up by management.

He says this is leading to staff working overtime and employee burn out, and is calling for appointments to be made.