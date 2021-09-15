Advertisement
Kerry proves to be most popular holiday destination this summer

Sep 15, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
Kerry was the top choice for domestic travel this summer, according to a hotel spending report.

The data compiled by AIB, examines trends over June, July, and August.

People from Cork, Dublin, and Limerick chose the Kingdom as their top destination, with Galway and Cork their second and third choices.

Head of SME Banking at AIB, John Brennan, says there’s been a steady increase in spending since the hospitality sector opened up in recent months.

He adds Kerry was the county where most consumers spent money on hotels.

 

