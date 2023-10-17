Kerry properties seeking rents up to €69,000 for accommodation during Ryder Cup 2027

Kerry property owners are seeking rent as high as €69,000 for several days on a website accommodation for the Ryder Cup 2027.

Over 50 properties from this county are listed on the website, Accommodation for the Event, (AfTE) – for the International Golf competition, which takes place in Adare.

The Ryder Cup, regarded as one of the world's premier sporting events, will be held in Adare Manor in Limerick four years from now.

Radio Kerry found that rental prices for properties in this county, during the event - range from €2,000 up to €69,000 for several days, on the website accommodationfortheevent.com .

However, the chair of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, Máire Ní Mhurchú, claims it's highly unlikely that golf fans will pay tens of thousands of euro for accommodation.

Ms Ní Mhurchú believes that people who want to rent out their homes on a once off basis for the Ryder Cup, will have to register their properties.