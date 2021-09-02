Advertisement
Kerry primary schools urged to register for Blue Star Programme

Sep 2, 2021 07:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry primary schools urged to register for Blue Star Programme
Kerry primary schools are being urged to register for a programme which teaches children about Europe.

In the Blue Star Programme, classes undertake projects on history, geography, culture and more.

Teachers and classes can be creative and tailor projects to their own individual needs and interests.

Since the beginning of the programme in 2011, almost 100 schools in Kerry have taken part.

Primary schools interested in taking part in the Blue Star Programme 2021-2022 can register here  until October 5th.

 

