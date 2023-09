A ploughman from Kerry is representing Ireland in the European Vintage Ploughing Championships in the Netherlands.

Four time All Ireland Ploughing Champion, Aeneas Horan from Castleisland, is one of two competitors representing Ireland at the two-day event, which concludes today (September 8th).

Mr Horan previously won two silver medals and a bronze medal at the competition.

He says he hopes to give it his best shot: