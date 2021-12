A Kerry player has scooped €283,000 in the Lotto.

They matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw, along with two other players in Limerick and Westmeath.

The prizes were higher as the €19 million jackpot wasn’t won, and some of the money moved down to the next tier, the match five plus bonus.

The Kerry player bought their ticket online on Tuesday, and is being urged to make contact with the prize claims team.