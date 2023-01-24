Advertisement
Kerry pharmacist calls for protocol to allow medications be substituted without new prescription

Jan 24, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry pharmacist says a protocol needs to be introduced to allow pharmacists substitute medications out of stock.

Former Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil from Ballyheigue, is representing the Irish Pharmacy Union on the working group set up by the Department of Health to address the medicine shortage.

He feels if a patient presents with a prescription but the medicine isn't available, the pharmacist should be able to replace it with a similar one, without needing it to be prescribed.

John Brassil would also like to see changes in Ireland where pharmacists can play a bigger role in primary care, which would ease the pressure on GPs.

