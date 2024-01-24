Someone in Kerry has become the first National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

One lucky online player has scooped the top prize in last night’s Daily Million draw.

The lucky winner bought their ticket online for the Tuesday night draw.

The winning numbers were 15, 17, 27, 28, 29, 32, and the bonus was 11.

The National Lottery is now urging online players in Kerry to carefully check their accounts today.

A spokesperson said the online player will have received a notification on their Lotto account, and an email to say they’ve won.

The winner should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

Arrangement will then be made for the winner to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.

Almost €4 million euro was won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2023.