Advertisement
News

Kerry person becomes first National Lottery millionaire of 2024

Jan 24, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry person becomes first National Lottery millionaire of 2024
Share this article

Someone in Kerry has become the first National Lottery millionaire of 2024.

One lucky online player has scooped the top prize in last night’s Daily Million draw.

The Daily Million player in Kerry has become the first National Lottery millionaire of the year, after scooping €1 million in last night’s draw.

Advertisement

The lucky winner bought their ticket online for the Tuesday night draw.

The winning numbers were 15, 17, 27, 28, 29, 32, and the bonus was 11.

The National Lottery is now urging online players in Kerry to carefully check their accounts today.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said the online player will have received a notification on their Lotto account, and an email to say they’ve won.

The winner should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected].

Arrangement will then be made for the winner to visit Lotto HQ to collect their prize.

Advertisement

Almost €4 million euro was won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2023.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cllr says St Finan's housing stalemate shows Killarney lacks political clout
Advertisement
Company appeals Dingle childcare facility extension to return favour for previous planning appeal
Storms may be cause of missing South Kerry traffic lights
Advertisement

Recommended

Paudie Biding His Time Ahead Of Kerry Campaign
Roy Keane Sees Ireland Job As An Option
Martial Out For 10 Weeks
Alcaraz On The Ropes In Australian Open
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus