Kerry people urged to take part in annual Irish Garden Bird Survey

BirdWatch Ireland is calling on the people of Kerry to get involved in its annual garden bird survey.

Starting today, the conservation group is asking us to spend a short amount of time each week watching the birds that visit our gardens, balconies, school yards and other places.

Brian Burke is the co-ordinator of the Irish Garden Bird Survey.

He says 51 species of bird were identified in Kerry last year including those that are less common in other parts of Ireland.

For information to take part, visit birdwatchireland.ie.

The annual garden bird survey is in its 35th year.

Brian Burke of BirdWatch Ireland says it’s a way of enjoying nature but also an important means of monitoring changes in the bird population.

In last year's survey, the robin was seen in 99% of gardens nationally. In addition to the robin and blackbird, blue tits and magpies were observed in over 90% of Irish gardens while the great tit, chaffinch, house sparrow, and goldfinch were seen in over 80%.