News

Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa and Europe

Oct 1, 2023 11:44 By radiokerrynews
Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa and Europe
Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan
Three Killarney cuckoos have been tracked in Central Africa and in Europe.

The birds were tagged by the Cuckoo Tracking Project in Killarney National Park in May

The cuckoos were tagged in the hopes of establishing reasons behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

One cuckoo, named Torc, was tagged in Central Africa, near the border of Sudan, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Another, called KP, has also crossed the Sahara Desert, and has been tagged in Chad.

The third cuckoo, Cores, was previously tagged in Italy and is now in the South of France, close to Bordeaux.

The project is a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

The cuckoos, tagged in Killarney National Park, can be tracked live here - https://www.bto.org/cuckoos

