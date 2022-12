People in Kerry are being reminded to beware of scams this Christmas and New Year.

Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell, says 2022 saw an increase in online and phone scams across the country.

He says scams are becoming more sophisticated and urged the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls, texts and emails and to never give away personal data.

Chief Superintendent Powell, has this advice if you think you’ve received a scam message.