Kerry people on PUP just over 4,600

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen slightly this week.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to August 24th), 4,633 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a decrease of 135 people compared to the previous week (4,768).

Advertisement

The PUP will begin to be cut from next month as part of the government's plan to faze out the payment.

Up to August 24th, 91 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 3,704.