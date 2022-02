83 buses have left Kerry to date to transport people to Belfast for cataract procedures.

Independent TD for Kerry Danny Healy Rae and Cork South-West Independent TD Michael Collins have run the bus service to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast since 2017, due to long waiting lists in the Republic for the procedure.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae says they are now taking bookings for buses that will travel in March; to book contact 064 66 85315 or 087 231 6055.