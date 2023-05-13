Advertisement
News

Kerry people invited to register for beach clean-up kit

May 13, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry people invited to register for beach clean-up kit Kerry people invited to register for beach clean-up kit
Share this article

Kerry people have been invited to request a free beach clean-up kit.

Clean Coasts will be celebrating their 20th anniversary, along with World Ocean Day, in June.

To mark the occasions, the group is encouraging volunteers to sign up on cleancoast.org to receive a free clean-up kit.

Advertisement

Clean Coasts has been working with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life since 2003.

This year's World Ocean Day will focus on the 30x30 campaign, which aims 30% of the planet’s lands, waters, and ocean to be protected by 2030.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus