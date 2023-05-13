Kerry people invited to register for beach clean-up kit

Kerry people have been invited to request a free beach clean-up kit.

Clean Coasts will be celebrating their 20th anniversary, along with World Ocean Day, in June.

To mark the occasions, the group is encouraging volunteers to sign up on cleancoast.org to receive a free clean-up kit.

Clean Coasts has been working with communities to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life since 2003.

This year's World Ocean Day will focus on the 30x30 campaign, which aims 30% of the planet’s lands, waters, and ocean to be protected by 2030.