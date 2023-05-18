Kerry people had the second lowest weekly earnings in Ireland in 2021 

People in Kerry had the second lowest weekly earnings in Ireland in 2021.

That’s according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, which show the average earnings in the county were just over €557 (557.08) per week that year.

The CSO’s Earning Analysis report 2021, shows that only Donegal earned less weekly than Kerry.

Dublin had the highest median weekly earnings in the country that year, at just above €708 (€708.08) ; Over 27% (27.10%) higher than Kerry.

According to the figures, the average take home in Kerry was €557.08, per week; which was a 2.6% rise on the year before.

The report found that males in the county made on average below €620 (€618.93) per week in 2021; while females earned on average over €490 (€493.52) per week.

People in Kerry took home an average of over €37,000 (€37,053) a year, in 2021; an almost 15% increase on the 2019 figure, and a 1.3% rise on the year before.

On average, females earned over €33,000 (€33,717) per year; while males in the county took home just over €40,000 (€40,055) yearly.