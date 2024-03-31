Kerry people are being encouraged to Think Before You Pour this Easter.

34% of people regularly pour damaging items down the sink compared to 50% in 2018, that’s according to Clean Coasts and Irish Water.

Clean Coasts and Irish Water are reminding people to think before pouring food fats, oils and greases down the sink.

Advertisement

People are advised to allow these substances to cool and then put them in the bin.

The most common items regularly disposed of down the sink include milk, fats, oil, greases, gravy and other sauces.

Fatbergs, which are very large masses of solid waste in the sewerage system can block drains and pipes in businesses and homes causing damage to the pipes and the environment.