Kerry people asked to be understanding of SouthDoc over bank holiday weekend

Kerry people are being urged to be understanding when accessing the out-of-hours GP service over the coming days.

Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc is asking for the public's co-operation as the St Patrick's Bank Holiday Weekend approaches.

The service will operate 24 hours a day from today until Monday, and there is expected to be an increased demand.

Dr. Stack says the numbers contacting SouthDoc are already up on the same time last year.

He also assures people contacting SouthDoc that every call is being dealt with.